Dfpg Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 104.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 453.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARE. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.11.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $97.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.21 and a 52 week high of $172.65. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.04.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.22 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 20.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.18%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

