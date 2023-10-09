Dohj LLC Buys 279 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Dohj LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 58.8% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 325.8% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $144.09 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $158.38. The stock has a market cap of $339.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.21.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $83,357.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,985.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $83,357.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,985.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $204,842.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at $3,813,580.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,760 shares of company stock valued at $16,835,914 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.61.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

