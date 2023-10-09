Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 91,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Dover were worth $13,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 29,600.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 52.0% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at $48,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dover from $155.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.38.

Insider Transactions at Dover

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $657,602.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,938 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $138.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.57. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $114.49 and a 1 year high of $160.66.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.16). Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Dover’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

