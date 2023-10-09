Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $381,000 Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 371.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Clorox were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Clorox by 7.0% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Clorox by 72.4% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 38,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 16,032 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Clorox by 2.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Clorox

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total transaction of $538,103.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,224 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX stock opened at $125.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.63. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $119.56 and a 12 month high of $178.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.04, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. Clorox had a return on equity of 163.56% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 403.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Clorox from $127.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities raised Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson raised Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.67.

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

