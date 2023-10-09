Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New Investment in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Dropbox by 446.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Resolute Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 198.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dropbox Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of DBX stock opened at $27.63 on Monday. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $28.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 79.08% and a net margin of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $622.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $272,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 495,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,515,427.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $191,445.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 305,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,295,558.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $272,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 495,252 shares in the company, valued at $13,515,427.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,370 shares of company stock worth $7,810,655 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on DBX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.14.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

