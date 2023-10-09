Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New Investment in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Dropbox by 446.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Resolute Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 198.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dropbox Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of DBX stock opened at $27.63 on Monday. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $28.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $272,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 495,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,515,427.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $191,445.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 305,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,295,558.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $272,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 495,252 shares in the company, valued at $13,515,427.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,370 shares of company stock worth $7,810,655 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have commented on DBX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.14.
Dropbox Company Profile
Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.
