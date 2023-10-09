Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 73.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWN opened at $132.10 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.21 and a 52 week high of $157.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.79.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

