Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 2,974 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 49.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,974 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 43.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 23.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 36.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 15,865 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 20.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 4.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 64,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $5,041,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,443,905.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $181,658.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,789,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $5,041,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,443,905.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $108.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.47. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.39 and a 52-week high of $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 4.20. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.49.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($0.01). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 40.44% and a net margin of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.73 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 9.91%.

STLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. BNP Paribas lowered Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.89.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

