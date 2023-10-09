Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Eversource Energy worth $14,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,256,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,993,923,000 after buying an additional 131,432 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,818,000 after buying an additional 12,604,649 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,548,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,477,000 after buying an additional 124,871 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,720,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $504,241,000 after buying an additional 153,147 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,632,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,202,000 after purchasing an additional 69,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,344.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ES opened at $55.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.33. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $53.10 and a 1-year high of $87.71. The stock has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.50.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 80.12%.

About Eversource Energy

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.