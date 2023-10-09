Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,248 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 171,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,002,000 after purchasing an additional 99,256 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $320,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,980,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 520,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after purchasing an additional 75,280 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Exelon by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 147,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on EXC. StockNews.com began coverage on Exelon in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exelon from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.20.

Exelon Stock Performance

EXC opened at $38.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.58. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $44.37.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.92%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

