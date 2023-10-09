Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 3,503 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,032 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $8,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 573,710 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $117,427,000 after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 3.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 905,604 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $185,359,000 after purchasing an additional 33,942 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% in the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 8,661 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 21.4% in the second quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 1,610 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 230.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $2,276,521.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $2,276,521.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,286.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Southern acquired 203 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $218.07 per share, with a total value of $44,268.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,798 shares of company stock valued at $7,731,819 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 1.8 %

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $199.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $132.08 and a 12 month high of $225.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.00. The firm has a market cap of $51.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.55.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 21.04%. Analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 38.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Cowen raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.40.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

