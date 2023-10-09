Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 6,925 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,925 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $8,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter worth $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 188.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 342.9% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter worth $35,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $159.84 on Monday. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $152.00 and a 12 month high of $334.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.58.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $3.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 45.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 25.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 4.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALB shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Albemarle

Albemarle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.