Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 26,111 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,111 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $14,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANET. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,274,000 after acquiring an additional 19,738 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $197,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144 shares in the company, valued at $28,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.65, for a total value of $54,428.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,695.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $197,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,480.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,712 shares of company stock worth $25,636,587 over the last quarter. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of ANET opened at $194.02 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.20 and a 52 week high of $198.70. The company has a market capitalization of $60.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $184.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.34.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 32.48%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.40.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Articles

