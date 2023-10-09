Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $13,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VT. Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 8,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 5,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. EPIQ Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 39,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 30,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 4,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of VT opened at $93.04 on Monday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $76.80 and a 52 week high of $100.72. The company has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.05.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.