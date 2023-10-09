Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,534 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,064 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Target were worth $11,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Target by 95,980.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Target by 329.1% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,703,360 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $447,758,000 after buying an additional 2,073,315 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Target by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,145,204 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $499,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,285 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Target by 252.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,166,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $358,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $105.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.58 and its 200 day moving average is $137.64. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.44%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James downgraded Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Target from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Target in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.50.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

