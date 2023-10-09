Fifth Third Bancorp Has $10.67 Million Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 35,930 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $10,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

NYSE:DAL opened at $37.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.32. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.21 and a 52 week high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $552,112.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,901,428.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 7,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $317,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,286,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $552,112.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,428.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,479 shares of company stock worth $1,839,353. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

