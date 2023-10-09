Fifth Third Bancorp Has $11.62 Million Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,347 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $11,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,787,000 after buying an additional 462,997 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 92,736.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764,492 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,404,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,737,000 after purchasing an additional 101,633 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,566,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,544,000 after purchasing an additional 200,632 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,247,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,043,000 after purchasing an additional 72,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $449,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,006.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 3,600 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $314,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 57,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,001,581.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $449,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,006.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,200 shares of company stock worth $1,416,530 in the last quarter. 19.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 1.3 %

MKC opened at $64.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.61. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $94.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.89.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 65.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.