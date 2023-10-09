Fifth Third Bancorp Has $11 Million Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $10,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $960.00 to $1,013.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,042.00 to $1,114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $820.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $926.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.76, for a total transaction of $2,561,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,536. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $878.41, for a total transaction of $10,395,103.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.76, for a total transaction of $2,561,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,128 shares of company stock worth $54,882,510. 7.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

TransDigm Group stock opened at $850.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $868.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $828.42. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $499.63 and a fifty-two week high of $940.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.39.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 18.41% and a negative return on equity of 39.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

