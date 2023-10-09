Fifth Third Bancorp Has $13.10 Million Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.17% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $13,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 110,082.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,198,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,258,000 after purchasing an additional 49,153,855 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,785,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,445,000 after buying an additional 87,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,273,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,977,000 after buying an additional 132,701 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 51.1% during the first quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 2,289,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,686,000 after buying an additional 773,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,914,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,901,000 after buying an additional 21,044 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $71.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $62.60 and a 1 year high of $78.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.13.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.