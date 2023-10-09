Fifth Third Bancorp Has $14.26 Million Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $14,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VONG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of VONG opened at $69.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $51.98 and a 12 month high of $73.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.128 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

