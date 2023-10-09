Fifth Third Bancorp Has $9.86 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $9,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Lam Research by 12.6% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 9.1% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Lam Research by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 411,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 245,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 210.2% in the 1st quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,000,493.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,606,446.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,913,253. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.25.

Read Our Latest Report on LRCX

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $628.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $660.23 and a 200-day moving average of $606.63. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $726.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $83.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.