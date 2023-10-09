Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $10,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,081,000 after purchasing an additional 510,865 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Enbridge by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,955,000 after purchasing an additional 112,553 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Enbridge by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Enbridge by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,600,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.43.

Enbridge Trading Up 0.2 %

ENB opened at $31.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $67.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $42.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 8.58%. On average, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 187.86%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

