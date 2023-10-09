Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 1,910 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,836 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $11,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 98,001.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 714,378,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,536,144,000 after purchasing an additional 713,650,718 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth $770,945,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 366.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,845,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,017,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805,627 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $474,579,000 after buying an additional 2,543,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth $227,854,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDNS. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.44.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 3.9 %

CDNS opened at $243.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $66.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.76 and a 12 month high of $248.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $233.37 and a 200 day moving average of $225.44.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.99 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total value of $61,747.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 68,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,601,117.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total transaction of $61,747.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 68,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,601,117.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 4,406 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.54, for a total transaction of $1,051,007.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,410.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,210 shares of company stock valued at $19,013,149 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

