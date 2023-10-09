Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 585 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $16,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $672,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 591.1% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $211.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.05 and a 200-day moving average of $221.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $188.23 and a 12 month high of $240.76.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.