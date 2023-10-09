Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,438 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $15,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in American Electric Power by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEP opened at $72.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.32. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $100.32.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.01%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.97.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

