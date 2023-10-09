Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,273 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $13,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. General Partner Inc. lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 186.9% in the 1st quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

EL stock opened at $145.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.05. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.14 and a 1 year high of $283.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.64.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $193.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $206.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.42.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

