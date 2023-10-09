Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,850 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.05% of Dover worth $11,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dover by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,650,899,000 after purchasing an additional 224,091 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Dover by 8.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,992,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,126,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,365 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Dover by 81,571.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,997,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,180,792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987,448 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Dover by 1.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,314,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,119,000 after purchasing an additional 61,298 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dover by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,594,000 after purchasing an additional 51,836 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dover Price Performance

DOV opened at $138.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.57. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $114.49 and a 1 year high of $160.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.33.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.04%. Dover’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $657,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOV. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Dover from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.38.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

