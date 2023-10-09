Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 3,138 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,138 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.13% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $9,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 27,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 12,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 17,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $98.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.83. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $89.62 and a 1 year high of $116.78.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

