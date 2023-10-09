Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 35,930 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 35,930 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $10,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 17,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

NYSE DAL opened at $37.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.21 and a 1-year high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $15.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 7,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $317,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,286,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 7,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $317,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,286,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,129.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,353. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

