Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 593 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $10,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 109,143.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,895,102,000 after buying an additional 48,423,715 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $723,255,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,778,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $372,840,000 after buying an additional 5,396,818 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,285,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $430,081,000 after buying an additional 4,260,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,737,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $218,902,000 after buying an additional 3,703,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.43.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $31.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $67.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $42.12.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Enbridge had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 187.86%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

