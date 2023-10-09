Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 7,443 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,443 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $14,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,347,036,000 after acquiring an additional 349,828,978 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after acquiring an additional 602,148 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,628,000. Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,617,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,064,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOE opened at $129.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $119.81 and a one year high of $147.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.36.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

