Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 120.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,984 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.2% of Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,537,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,007,000 after purchasing an additional 47,005 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 80,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 19,697 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,838,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $474,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,867,745.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $103.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.11 and a 52-week high of $119.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.14. The stock has a market cap of $263.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 239.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

