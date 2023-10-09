Financial & Tax Architects LLC Acquires 1,143 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 85.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 4.7% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Chevron by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,830,000 after acquiring an additional 250,840 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $162.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.94. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $149.74 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

