Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FISV. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 25.3% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter worth approximately $404,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Fiserv by 14.9% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 39,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,042,000 after buying an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Fiserv by 21.9% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,478,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,557,000 after buying an additional 266,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Fiserv by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of FISV opened at $114.23 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $122.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FISV

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.