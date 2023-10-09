Forum Financial Management LP Acquires 1,632 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.80.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ stock opened at $63.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $86.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.95 and a one year high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.29%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

