Forum Financial Management LP Boosts Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $751,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,105 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at $333,689,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Allstate by 67,323.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,802,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $196,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $190,865,000. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $174,059.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allstate Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ALL opened at $113.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.10. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $142.15. The company has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 0.55.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.83) by ($0.59). Allstate had a negative return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.40%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

