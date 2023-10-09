Forum Financial Management LP Buys 486 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.9% in the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 3.4% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.6% in the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.2% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Up 1.1 %

Analog Devices stock opened at $173.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.99 and its 200 day moving average is $184.65. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $200.10.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 46.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, September 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.42.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

