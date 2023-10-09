Forum Financial Management LP Buys 614 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 100,489.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,525,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $427,061,000 after buying an additional 3,522,139 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 548.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,539,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,025.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,192,000 after purchasing an additional 902,600 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 388.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 670,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,644,000 after purchasing an additional 532,835 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $114.60 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.12 and a 52-week high of $128.04. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.81 and a 200-day moving average of $115.72.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.09.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

