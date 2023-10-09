Forum Financial Management LP Grows Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in MetLife were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Price Performance

MET opened at $61.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.78. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. MetLife had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $593,323.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,905,168.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.09.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MetLife

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.