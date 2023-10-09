Forum Financial Management LP Grows Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,845 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO stock opened at $53.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.66. The company has a market capitalization of $216.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. 51job reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, June 30th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,505,095.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

