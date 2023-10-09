Forum Financial Management LP Grows Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 18,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $793,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $1,193,956.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,691.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,188 shares of company stock worth $3,890,973 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $143.18 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $101.64 and a 12-month high of $159.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.48. The company has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 23.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $177.00 to $171.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.15.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

