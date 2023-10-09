Forum Financial Management LP Has $647,000 Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 788.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,501,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544,029 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $735,469,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 122,771.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,916 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 98,059.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,484,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,657 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 187.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,000,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE PNC opened at $120.32 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.59 and a 200-day moving average of $123.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.31 and a 52 week high of $170.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PNC. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.15.

View Our Latest Research Report on PNC

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.