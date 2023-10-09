Forum Financial Management LP Has $697,000 Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 49.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in General Mills were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Trading Up 0.2 %

GIS stock opened at $62.49 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.26. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Argus upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.74.

View Our Latest Research Report on General Mills

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.