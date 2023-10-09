Forum Financial Management LP Has $867,000 Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,192,621,000 after acquiring an additional 132,237,142 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 27,987,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $675,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,567 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $500,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 16,569,305 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $429,145,000 after acquiring an additional 603,827 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, Director William C. Montgomery bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 114,758 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,562.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

NYSE:EPD opened at $26.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.05. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $27.77.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.34 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 19.71%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on EPD. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.