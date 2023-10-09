Forum Financial Management LP Purchases 1,436 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 46.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in Honeywell International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 5,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the second quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 3,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $184.66 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.22 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The firm has a market cap of $122.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HON. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.07.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

