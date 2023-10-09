Forum Financial Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,147 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 178.1% during the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.8 %

F opened at $12.00 on Monday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.76.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $44.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

