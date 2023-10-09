Forza Wealth Management LLC Sells 150 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Forza Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 81.3% during the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.77.
PepsiCo Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $160.29 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.73. The company has a market capitalization of $220.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PepsiCo Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.62%.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
