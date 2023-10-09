Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Acquires New Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after buying an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,690,000 after buying an additional 89,334 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth $498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $42.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.39 and its 200 day moving average is $44.60. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.91 and a 1 year high of $51.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.32%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.70.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

