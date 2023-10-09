Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Buys Shares of 724 Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 724 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

PXD opened at $237.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $233.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.03. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $274.70. The stock has a market cap of $55.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.84 per share. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $253.00 to $243.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.09.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

