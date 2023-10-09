Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Invests $128,000 in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.9% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on EXC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

Exelon Stock Up 1.8 %

Exelon stock opened at $38.08 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.58. The stock has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $44.37.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.92%.

Exelon Company Profile



Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Stories

