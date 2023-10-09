Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Invests $450,000 in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Savings Bank increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 32,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 7.4% during the first quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 4.4% during the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.77.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $160.29 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.73. The company has a market capitalization of $220.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.62%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

